537 Shares in Hubbell Inc $HUBB Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 271.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total value of $945,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,247.76. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.83.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $462.40 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $484.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

