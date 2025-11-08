Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 637.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Zacks Research cut Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Kyndryl Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.