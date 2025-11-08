First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF $ESGE

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 48,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.66.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

