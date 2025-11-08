First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,290 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN $DJP

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 98.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DJP opened at $36.58 on Friday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65.

About iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

