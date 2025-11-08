Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 69,310 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $109,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Pool by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 96,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 40.2% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Pool by 10.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Pool by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 30,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $252.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.76. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $242.10 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.