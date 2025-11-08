Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires Shares of 7,177 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $233.54 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.35. The stock has a market cap of $379.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

