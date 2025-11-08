Aviva PLC Acquires 925,802 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,948,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925,802 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $177,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 564.3% during the first quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

