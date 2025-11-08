First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,750 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3,125.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $384,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SPLG opened at $78.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $81.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

