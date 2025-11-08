Wells Fargo & Company Raises Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $164.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.98. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 928.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

