Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on Q. New Street Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.
Qnity Electronics, Inc is a computer and technology company in the Semiconductor Equipment industry.
