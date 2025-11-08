Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on Q. New Street Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Qnity Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE Q traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,472. Qnity Electronics has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $105.40.

Qnity Electronics, Inc is a computer and technology company in the Semiconductor Equipment industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qnity Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qnity Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.