Chardan Capital Has Negative Outlook of SLDB FY2025 Earnings

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.82). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLDB. Wall Street Zen downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Solid Biosciences Trading Up 7.4%

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $328.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.75.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06).

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 1,478.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 98,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 38.8% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 178,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 2,150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 787,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 505.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 1,421,968 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.