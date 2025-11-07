AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

AmBase Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ABCP opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. AmBase has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

