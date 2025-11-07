William Blair Decreases Earnings Estimates for Insperity

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Insperity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $46.67.

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. Insperity has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $95.98.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.840-1.470 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.790–0.160 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Insperity by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1,095.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $563,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,247,491.98. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 521.74%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

