Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Outlook for PRCT Earnings

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.78 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PRCT opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $103.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Vega Investment Solutions raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

