Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Estimate for WWW FY2025 Earnings

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WWW. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 739,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 147,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $257,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 12,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $409,271.36. Following the sale, the director owned 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,373.12. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,236 shares of company stock worth $1,079,704. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

