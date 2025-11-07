B. Riley Predicts Weaker Earnings for New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Mountain Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMFC. New Street Research set a $10.00 price objective on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on shares of New Mountain Finance and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.17.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC opened at $9.57 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $987.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 20.84%.The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 196.92%.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 106,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,437.98. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,370,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,746,981.46. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam B. Weinstein bought 49,750 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $498,992.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 652,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,474.70. The trade was a 8.25% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 311.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 44.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 360.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

