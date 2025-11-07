Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,790 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 79.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

