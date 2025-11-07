Penumbra FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by William Blair

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Penumbra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.68. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $335.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.69.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $264.47 on Friday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $221.26 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.08 and a 200-day moving average of $258.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $89,339.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,339.52. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,750. This represents a 13.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,802 shares of company stock worth $12,588,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 53.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

