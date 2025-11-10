Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 2,400 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 30,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $199.54 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.