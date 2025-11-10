Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $277,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

