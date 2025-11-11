Analysts Set BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Target Price at $34.70

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTSG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on BrightSpring Health Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BrightSpring Health Services

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $6,763,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,131,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,576,945.40. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,497. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTSG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 131.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 21,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $35.01.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.