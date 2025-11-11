GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.76 and traded as high as GBX 238.50. GB Group shares last traded at GBX 237.50, with a volume of 1,695,438 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 345.
In other GB Group news, insider Dev Dhiman bought 20,000 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 per share, for a total transaction of £47,200. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.
For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.
