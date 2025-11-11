McKesson (NYSE:MCK) CAO Napoleon Rutledge, Jr. Sells 329 Shares

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CAO Napoleon Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

McKesson stock opened at $858.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $760.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $725.68. The company has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $558.13 and a 12-month high of $867.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 22.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,979,000 after purchasing an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $887.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

