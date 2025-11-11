Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.15 and traded as high as $165.6420. Hoya shares last traded at $163.23, with a volume of 10,911 shares changing hands.

HOCPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Hoya to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Hoya had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hoya Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

