Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $13.01 Million Stock Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:EFX opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.37. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $281.07.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equifax from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $6,461,324.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,032,047.40. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $12,580,837. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.