Keynote Financial Services LLC Buys 191,215 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. $SENS

Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) by 1,120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SENS. Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 26.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 127,086 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised Senseonics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $1.50) on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Senseonics to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Senseonics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Insider Activity at Senseonics

In other Senseonics news, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan purchased 5,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $31,840.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,324.64. This represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 99,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,408.41. This trade represents a 17.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Senseonics Price Performance

Senseonics stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The stock has a market cap of $257.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 0.79. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

