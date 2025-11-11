Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,205,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,240,000 after purchasing an additional 951,656 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,170,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,329,000 after buying an additional 182,705 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.0% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,120,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,802,000 after buying an additional 2,471,401 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,787,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,072,000 after acquiring an additional 455,860 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 16,158,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,959,000 after acquiring an additional 502,240 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 106.40%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

