Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 85,551 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 85,551 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 250,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 6,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:CVS opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.00%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.