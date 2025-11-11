Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Stock Price

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Benchmark from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXOD. Zacks Research raised Exodus Movement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exodus Movement from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EXOD opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. Exodus Movement has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $117.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Exodus Movement during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Exodus Movement during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Exodus Movement in the first quarter valued at $262,000.

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

