Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,155. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.66.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.8%

EXPE stock opened at $268.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $270.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.57 and a 200-day moving average of $193.34.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.Expedia Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

