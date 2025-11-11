Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MAA opened at $129.46 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $125.75 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

