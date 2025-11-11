IMA Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,347 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3%

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

