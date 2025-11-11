Cormark Has Pessimistic Outlook of Vitalhub FY2027 Earnings

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Vitalhub from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on Vitalhub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Vitalhub and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

Vitalhub Trading Down 5.4%

Vitalhub stock opened at C$9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$607.57 million, a PE ratio of 120.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$8.50 and a 12 month high of C$14.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.47.

Insider Activity at Vitalhub

In related news, Director Danny Matlow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total value of C$1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 520,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,630,012.75. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. Also, Director Steve Garrington sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total transaction of C$258,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$774,000. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Vitalhub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.