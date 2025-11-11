Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPIB

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 336.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,047 shares during the last quarter.

SPIB stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $34.08.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

