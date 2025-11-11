argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) & China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Head to Head Review

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) and China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for argenex and China Health Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenex 0 3 20 1 2.92 China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

argenex currently has a consensus price target of $869.68, indicating a potential downside of 0.02%. Given China Health Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Health Industries is more favorable than argenex.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenex $2.25 billion 23.78 $833.04 million $23.29 37.35 China Health Industries $110,000.00 0.00 -$410,000.00 ($0.02) N/A

This table compares argenex and China Health Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

argenex has higher revenue and earnings than China Health Industries. China Health Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than argenex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of argenex shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of China Health Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares argenex and China Health Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenex 41.58% 29.78% 25.81% China Health Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

argenex beats China Health Industries on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is developing ARGX-213 targets FcRn; ARGX-121 and ARGX-220 targets immune system; ARGX-109 targets IL-6; ARGX-118 for inflammation; and ARGX-109, as well as cusatuzumab, ARGX-112, ARGX-114, and ARGX-115. It owns VYVGART; VYVGART HYTRULO; VYVDURA; ARGENX; ABDEG; NHANCE; SIMPLE ANTIBODY; and ARGENXMEDHUB. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., and Shire International GmbH. It has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About China Health Industries

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, hemp frozen age nourishing creams, hemp seed beers, and hemp seeds. It also provides health supplements, including Sailuozhi soft capsule, which is made from frog oil, soybean isoflavone, procyanidine, and vitamin E for freckle removal and skin moisture supplements under the QunLe brand; and propolis and black ant capsule that is made from propolis, black ant, acanthopanax, and astragalus root under the Kindlink brand. In addition, the company offers health products for acne removal, relieving eyestrain, enhancing bone density, enhancing memory, enhancing nutritional anemia and chloasma, relaxing bowels and promoting the discharge of lead, enhancing immunity and relieving physical fatigue, and dispelling chloasma, as well as iron and multivitamin, and mineral supplements. Further, it manufactures and sells various types of medical drugs, such as enema glycerini, umguentumacidi borici camphoratum, ge hong beriberi water, pelvic inflammation suppository, injury and paralysis tincture, indometacin and furazolidone suppositories, injury and rheumatism relieving paste, refining goupi cream, muskiness pain relieving paste, muskiness bone strengthener paste, matrine suppositories, ethacriding lactate solution, iodine tincture, mercurochrome solution, hydrogen peroxide solution, halcinonide cream, compound fluocinonide tincture, and policresulen vaginal suppository. The company primarily sells its products through sales personnel and sales agents. China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Harbin City, the People's Republic of China.

