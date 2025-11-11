Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 515.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of AAAU opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

