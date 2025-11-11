Cormark Estimates OTCMKTS:FRFHF FY2027 Earnings

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $197.89 for the year. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $166.85 per share.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $52.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $41.00 by $11.04. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fairfax Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $1,583.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,702.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,708.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $1,292.53 and a twelve month high of $1,833.48.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

