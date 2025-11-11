Midwest Trust Co Purchases Shares of 34,795 Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,749,000 after purchasing an additional 455,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,447,000 after buying an additional 253,604 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,761,000 after buying an additional 177,833 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.