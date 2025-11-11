Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Santander assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 175.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

