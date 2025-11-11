What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for DWTX FY2029 Earnings?

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dogwood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.43) per share.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dogwood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DWTX opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Dogwood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($8.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($6.97).

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.

