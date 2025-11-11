Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO Stock Position Raised by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries makes up about 1.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,249 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5,371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 201,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,847,000 after purchasing an additional 198,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 18.3% in the first quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 178,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cavco Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $572.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $549.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.53 and a 52-week high of $602.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $556.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.92 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.45, for a total value of $159,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,568.30. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.30, for a total transaction of $1,298,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,331.80. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $2,820,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.