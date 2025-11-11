TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at B. Riley

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.39.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor Trading Down 0.6%

TRIP opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.92 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%.The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TripAdvisor

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $218,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,756.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TripAdvisor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,970,412 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 335,028 shares during the last quarter. Certares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 177.3% in the second quarter. Certares Management LLC now owns 4,751,818 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $62,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,654 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $37,036,000 after acquiring an additional 931,283 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 53.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,629,098 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 912,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $32,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.