Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $803,000 in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,474,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 585.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 146,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 125,438 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 943,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 382.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 50,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.