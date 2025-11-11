Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $803,000 in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,474,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 585.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 146,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 125,438 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 943,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 382.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 50,602 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
