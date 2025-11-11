Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $173,493,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $951,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,455 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total value of $3,698,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,991,055 shares in the company, valued at $796,770,538.35. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chen Goldberg sold 19,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $2,268,994.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,037.20. This trade represents a 34.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,743,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,624,537.

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Stories

