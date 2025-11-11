Snap Inc. $SNAP Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up approximately 1.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after buying an additional 6,921,841 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930,766 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,777,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,264 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Snap by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,208,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,757 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $256,064.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,109,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,508,432.36. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $185,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 490,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,209.42. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,723.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.98.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

