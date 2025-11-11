IMA Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after buying an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,058,000 after purchasing an additional 87,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $2,092.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,282.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,378.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,861.25.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

