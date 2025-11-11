Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $435.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.39.

NYSE:ROK opened at $391.93 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

In other news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total value of $24,159,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,841,311.88. This represents a 42.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after buying an additional 191,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,229,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,176,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

