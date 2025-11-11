Keynote Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Keynote Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,392 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point set a $26.45 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. New Street Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $996.44 million, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $82.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

