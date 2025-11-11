Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.1% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,479,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 803,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,783,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE NEE opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

