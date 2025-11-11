Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,000 Shares of Enovix Corporation $ENVX

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,712,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,029 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,323,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after buying an additional 394,532 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,736,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 721,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,206,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENVX opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Enovix Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 61.78% and a negative net margin of 525.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enovix Corporation will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,441,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,027,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,380.59. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

